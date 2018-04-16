DYK: Mount Rushmore Was Supposed To Be More?!? By Joey Jarvis | Apr 16, 2018 @ 11:51 AM Mount Rushmore was supposed to show all four presidents down to their waists, but they ran out of funds in 1941 so we just got the heads. It was supposed to look a lot different. Check out the video for a better story. RELATED CONTENT Newly Weds Are Ditching Honeymoons WATCH: Be The Cool Parent Again! Scared of Friday the 13th? How About Saturday the 14th? A New Round of Useless Trivia WATCH: New Incredibles 2 Trailer WATCH: Get Ready For Avengers: Infinity War