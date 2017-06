If you could only eat one food the rest of your life, what would it be? A new survey asked people, and pizza was the #1 answer.

What would your’s be? Tell us in the comments below.

Here are the top ten from the survey:

1. Pizza.

2. Steak.

3. Ice cream.

4. Spaghetti.

5. Bacon.

6. Fried chicken.

7. French fries.

8. Grilled cheese.

9. Chinese food.

10. Macaroni and cheese.