Eddie Montgomery Is Launching His First Tour Since Troy Gentry’s Passing

I guess we all expected Eddie Montgomery to “keep going” after Troy Gentry passed away. Turns out they had actually made that agreement years ago.

Well, now it’s official: Eddie will be launching the “Here’s To You Tour” next year.

He released a statement saying, quote, “I’m anxious to get back out on the road and play some new music for our friends and fans. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of our band.”

He’ll kick it off January 19th in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and take it through September 15th in Ventura, California.

Check out all the dates and details HERE.