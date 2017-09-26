Eddie Montgomery Has Made His First Statement Since Troy Gentry’s Death

Eddie Montgomery has made his first statement since Troy Gentry’s tragic death earlier this month. He wrote a letter that was sent to the press along with the new Montgomery Gentry single, “Better Me”.

Here’s what it said:

“Our world was turned upside down in an instant and nothing could have prepared us for this. Over the past few months, me and T-Roy have been working on what I think is the best record of our career. In the last few weeks we had been talking about what our first single would be. Then on September 8th, none of that mattered. “Better Me” is a song we all loved and Troy sings his ass off on it. It speaks volumes about his life and who he had become and everyone he touched and how much he loved his family. I am so proud of this song and also to call him my friend, my family, my brother for 30 years.”

Everyone’s been saying that we can expect new Montgomery Gentry album at some point, but it’s still too early to even speculate.