Election Day Is May 8th
By Joey Jarvis
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 12:59 PM

The primary election will be held Tuesday May 8th in the state of West Virginia. But, you can vote early until May 5th. Hours are Mon-Fri 8:30A-4:30P and Sat – 9A-5P. You can check out the locations below. You will need to have some form of ID. (driver’s license; voter registration card, or any card with your name on it)

Plus, see a sample ballot —> HERE

Are you planning on voting this election day?

If you have any questions or concerns, the Mercer County Clerk’s office is very helpful. Call them at 304-487-8312.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
Voting location Address 1 Address 2 City State Zip
Mercer County Courthouse 1501 Main Street Voter Registration Office   Princeton WV 24740
Bluefield Auditorium 1780 Stadium Drive In Recreation Bldg Bluefield WV 24701
Room on side of  Bluewell Pharmacy 3669 Coal Heritage Rd Room beside Four Seasons Answering Service Bluewell WV 24701
         Ashworth Baptist Church    2224 Athens Road    Princeton     WV 24740

