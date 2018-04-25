Election Day Is May 8th

The primary election will be held Tuesday May 8th in the state of West Virginia. But, you can vote early until May 5th. Hours are Mon-Fri 8:30A-4:30P and Sat – 9A-5P. You can check out the locations below. You will need to have some form of ID. (driver’s license; voter registration card, or any card with your name on it)
Plus, see a sample ballot —> HERE
If you have any questions or concerns, the Mercer County Clerk’s office is very helpful. Call them at 304-487-8312.
|EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
|Voting location
|Address 1
|Address 2
|City
|State
|Zip
|Mercer County Courthouse
|1501 Main Street
|Voter Registration Office
|Princeton
|WV
|24740
|Bluefield Auditorium
|1780 Stadium Drive
|In Recreation Bldg
|Bluefield
|WV
|24701
|Room on side of Bluewell Pharmacy
|3669 Coal Heritage Rd
|Room beside Four Seasons Answering Service
|Bluewell
|WV
|24701
|Ashworth Baptist Church
|2224 Athens Road
|Princeton
|WV
|24740