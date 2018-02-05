Emojis Make You Look Professional?!?

According to a new study out of Germany, using emojis in your work emails doesn’t make you look immature . . . it actually makes you look MORE professional.

The researchers found that we’ve all gotten so used to emojis helping us convey a tone when we’re texting that we wish we could see that in our work emails too.

So, quote, “the usage of happy and ironic [emojis] significantly shapes the subtext of a message . . . senders can use [them] to soften their email messages.”

Let’s just say this… 😛 or 😉 or 🙁