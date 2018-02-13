Eric Church Created Luke Combs?!?

If you know Joey Jarvis, you know he loves super heroes. Especially their origin stories. Not that Luke Combs is a super hero, but he is a super country singer!

Recently he came across a photo that reminded him of the exact day he decided to be a country singer.

It was four years ago . . . on February 14th, 2014 . . . and he was in the crowd at an Eric Church concert. He’s right up front and you can tell he’s all-in.

How cool is this?!? BTW: Check out the video to Luke’s new single “One Number Away”.