Eric Church Created Luke Combs?!?

Not that Luke Combs is a super hero, but he is a super country singer!
Recently he came across a photo that reminded him of the exact day he decided to be a country singer.
It was four years ago . . . on February 14th, 2014 . . . and he was in the crowd at an Eric Church concert. He’s right up front and you can tell he’s all-in.
BTW: Check out the video to Luke's new single "One Number Away".
Thought this was a really cool photo to share. This was taken on February 14th, 2014, almost exactly 4 years ago to the date. That guy on the right had just released his 4th record and man was it good. That kid on the far left… that’s me. A kid with a dream and a hell of a lot of inspiration from that guy on the right. Hard to believe it’s only been 4 years, it seems like a lifetime ago, and in many ways it was but that show lit a fire under my ass. That’s the day the kid you see on the left KNEW that he wanted to do what that guy on the right was doing. Thanks for the inspiration Chief.