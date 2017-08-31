Is Eric Church Releasing 122 Live Songs?

Eric Church posted a video yesterday that featured concert clips along with an announcement that read, “61 Days in Church.” There was then another at the end saying, “Relieve the Holdin’ My Own Tour available Friday.”

What does it mean?

According to NashCountryDaily.com, he’s going to release 122 live songs through Apple Music . . . but not all at once.

The first 30 will be available for streaming tomorrow, and he’ll release additional songs over the next two weeks.

And then on September 15th he’ll be releasing the songs on other streaming platforms. There isn’t going to be a physical release of the album.