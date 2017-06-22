Ex-GF Tries To Kill Man With What?!?

A 23-year-old woman named Melanie Sheehan lives on Prince Edward Island in Canada. And a judge recently ordered her to have no contact with a guy she used to live with.

It’s not clear what happened, but apparently they used to date. The judge also ordered him to stay away from her.

But unfortunately Melanie ignored that order, and recently showed up at his apartment to get some of her stuff.

Then they started arguing, and he told her to leave. But instead, she attacked him and bashed him over the head with the one thing all single guys have lying around his GEORGE FOREMAN GRILL!!!

She also tried to break his TV by punching it, and grabbed a pair of scissors at one point. When the cops got there, he was still bleeding from a few cuts on his head.

This all happened back in April, but Melanie just pleaded guilty to assault charges, and not following a court order.

She was sentenced to 60 days in jail, 18 months of probation, and can’t go within 1,500 feet of his apartment.