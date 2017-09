Faith Hill is bout to turn 50, and proud of it. She told the crowd at a recent show, “I’m going to say this right now. I’m happy to be 50. Put a 25-year-old girl standing next to me and I’ll tell you what, I’ll give her a run for her money.”

Her actual birthday isn’t until September 21st.

