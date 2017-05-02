Online scammers have been trying to get people to join a fake TOBY KEITH fan club. They claim it’s a “new club” and then they ask for money. It’s not clear if anyone’s fallen for it, but word got back to Toby so he posted a warning.

He wrote: “Please note, Toby will never contact you personally to ask for money or otherwise. This is the only legitimate Toby Keith profile and all fan club events will only be announced here and at TobyKeith.com.”

According to fan comments below his post, the scammers are also boldly asking people to send money by Western Union . . . and they’re promising free tickets to shows, plus meet-and-greet type stuff.

And, some claim they’ve been getting similar requests from scammers pretending to represent Kenny Chesney, Trace Adkins, George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Garth Brooks.