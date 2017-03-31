The Fast and the Furious Damage Totals

To paraphrase a popular ad campaign: If you’re a character in the “Fast and Furious” movies, you destroy stuff. It’s what you do. And it’s something you do A LOT.

The insurance company InsureTheGap.com totaled up all the damage done to vehicles and buildings in the first seven movies, and estimated that it would cost $514 MILLION in real money.

The damage level has SKYROCKETED over just the last two movies. In the first four, the damage was only in the single digits. In Part 5, it jumped to almost $20 million. And then it got INSANE.

In “Fast and Furious 6” they did about $200 million worth of damage, and in “Furious 7”, they broke almost $300 million worth of stuff.

“Furious 7” also saw the destruction of the franchise’s most expensive car: A $3.4 million Lykan Hypersport by W Motors.

Because smashing stuff is COOL, these movies make sure it’s the HEROES who do the most damage. Although the single worst offender is a villain: JASON STATHAM’s Deckard Shaw.

VIN DIESEL’s Dominic Toretto is second. He’s been a hero up to now, although that’s called into question in the new movie “Fate of the Furious”, which opens in two weeks.