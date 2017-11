A new survey asked people which pies they’re most looking forward to tomorrow. And here are the top 10 . . .

1. Pumpkin, 36%.

2. Pecan, 17%.

3. Apple, 14%.

4. Sweet potato, 10%.

5. Chocolate, 9%.

6. Lemon meringue, 4%.

7. Cherry, 3%.

8. Blueberry, 3%.

9. Strawberry, 2%.

10. Others, like rhubarb or peach, 2%.

What’s your favorite?