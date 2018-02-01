Favorite Super Bowl Recipes
By Joey Jarvis
|
Feb 1, 2018 @ 10:30 AM

Someone looked at recipes each state has been searching for in the lead up to the Super Bowl, and they posted a map of the top search in each state. Here are four takeaways from it . . .(West Virginia like sliders, and Virginia likes deviled eggs)

 

1. The four most popular food searches are for chili, wings, sliders, and “sausage cheese balls.” Chili is #1 in Arizona, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. Wings are #1 in California, Connecticut, Nebraska, and New York . . .

Sliders or burgers are #1 in Georgia, Missouri, West Virginia, and Wyoming. And “sausage cheese balls” are #1 in Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, and Texas.

2. A surprising number of people will be making SOUP. In Pennsylvania and Michigan, the top search is potato soup . . . in Oregon, taco soup . . . and in Kansas, dill pickle soup.

Also, Mississippi’s top search is beef stew. So that means the top search in ten states is either a soup, stew, or chili. Who knew?

3. Various dips were popular in seven states. In Massachusetts and Montana, buffalo chicken dip . . . in Maine, clam dip . . . in Arkansas, queso . . . in New Mexico, seven-layer dip . . . in Tennessee, skillet dips . . . and in Washington, jalapeño popper dip.

4. And a few of the LAMER searches include Chex mix in Illinois . . . hummus in South Dakota . . . deviled eggs in Virginia . . .

 

Check out the video for some good old cowboy cooking with one of my favorite YouTubers Cowboy Kent Rollins.

