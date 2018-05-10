Five Reasons You Should Always Take a Lunch Break

It can be tempting to just eat lunch at your desk, especially if you’re behind on work or you actually like your job. But here are five reasons you should think about stepping away and eating somewhere else more often . . .

1. It helps you concentrate. Too much exposure to the same type of stimulus . . . like a computer screen . . . makes your brain get used to what it’s seeing. So you’re more likely to overlook important details. Even a short break can help.

2. It protects your eyesight. Staring at a screen too long makes you blink less, which can dry your eyes out. And staring at something that close to you all day can cause eye strain. Which is why you’re supposed to remember the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, look up from your screen, and stare at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

3. It might help you sleep better. One study found that even just a 15-minute break helps, because your eyes need time away from the blue light your computer screen gives off.

4. It can help you slim down. A study at the University of Colorado found people who eat at their desk have an average waistline that’s more than one inch bigger than people who aren’t chained to their desk all day.

5. It improves your mood. A study in England found people who take lunch breaks have a 30% lower risk of depression. Partly because you’re more likely to go outside and get a little sunlight.