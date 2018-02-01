Here Are Five Stupid New Dating Terms
By Doug Dillon
|
Feb 1, 2018 @ 12:28 PM

According to the dating site Plenty Of Fish, here are FIVE new dating terms that are starting to get thrown around.  Check ’em out .

1.  Flexting.  That’s bragging A LOT when you’re messaging with someone before you meet them.  And men are more likely to do it . . . 63% of women say they’ve gotten those kinds of messages, versus just 38% of men.

2.  Cricketing.  That’s when you go days without responding to a text.  It’s happened to 67% of people.

3.  Ghostbusting.  This is when someone tries to ghost you, but you won’t let them . . . and you just keep hammering them with messages until they finally respond.  38% of people say someone’s ghostbusted them in the past.

4.  Serendipidating.  That’s when you put off a date just to give yourself a little extra time to meet someone better.  One-third of people have done that.

5.  Fauxbae’ing.  That’s when someone pretends to have a significant other on social media when they’re single, usually to make their ex jealous.  19% of people have seen someone do it.

