Five Things You Should Never Put on a Credit Card

The general rule for credit cards is they’re only for emergencies. But here are five things you REALLY shouldn’t use them for . . .

1. Big-ticket items you WANT but don’t need. That’s the most obvious one. You might WANT a new TV, but it’s not worth going into debt for. And a lot of stores will give you 0% financing for stuff like that. And even then, it’s only worth it if you have a plan to pay it off before the interest-free period expires.

2. To pay off back taxes. There are usually better options than using a credit card with a high interest rate. If you sign up for a payment plan with the government, you can end up paying HALF a percent in interest instead of 20%.

3. College tuition and books. Student loans are a much better option because the interest rates are a lot lower.

4. Medical bills. Most doctors and hospitals will work with you to help pay them off. Sometimes with no interest.

5. To buy stocks or make other investments. Buying stocks or things like Bitcoin with a credit card just isn’t smart. And even if you do turn a profit, the interest cuts into it. So it’s not worth the risk.