Flatulence + Technology = WTH?!?

A group of scientists in Australia just completed the first successful test of a new invention: A little electronic pill that you swallow to monitor the flatulence in your stomach.

And it lets you watch the flatulence forming in real time on your cell phone.

We guess it has practical applications, like seeing what foods give you gas. But, they are still probably a few years away from these pills being ready to hit the market. So until then, you’ll just have to keep guessing what’s causing such horrible stuff to happen inside your gut.

Until we can get this pill, watch the video to understand why we pass gas!