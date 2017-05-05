Flavor Flav – Yeah Boy!
By Joey Jarvis
|
May 5, 2017 @ 9:24 AM

Kelsea Ballerini’s – “Yeah Boy” reminds us of a Taylor Swift song.  Something about a cute guy she’s crushing on.  Well, if you listen to the lyrics, that seems about right.  But that’s not how it started out.

She went into a writing session one day and had a Flavor Flav commercial stuck in her head.  Especially the part where he yells his signature, “Yeah boy.”  For some reason, she thought that would be a good starting point for a song.

Quote, “We spent like 30 minutes Googling this commercial and it’s a Super Bowl commercial for Doritos.  And Flavor Flav is the ‘Yeah boy’.”

Comments