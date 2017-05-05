Flavor Flav – Yeah Boy!

Kelsea Ballerini’s – “Yeah Boy” reminds us of a Taylor Swift song. Something about a cute guy she’s crushing on. Well, if you listen to the lyrics, that seems about right. But that’s not how it started out.

She went into a writing session one day and had a Flavor Flav commercial stuck in her head. Especially the part where he yells his signature, “Yeah boy.” For some reason, she thought that would be a good starting point for a song.

Quote, “We spent like 30 minutes Googling this commercial and it’s a Super Bowl commercial for Doritos. And Flavor Flav is the ‘Yeah boy’.”