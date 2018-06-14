Flyin’ With Luke Bryan Starts Monday!!!
By Joey Jarvis
|
Jun 14, 2018 @ 3:00 PM

IT STARTS MONDAY JUNE 18th!!!

Kicks Country is sending you and a guest to Denver, Colorado – with Flyin’ To Luke Bryan!!!

You can win a trip for 2 to Luke’s show in Denver August 4th…We’ll put you up in a hotel, give you round trip airfare, and 2 tickets to his show!!!

Enter online once a day at KicksCountry.COM…Plus, get bonus entries too when you share it on social media and a friend signs up with your link.

It’s another awesome country get-away from Your Big Prize Station – On-Air, Online and On the Go…Kicks Country!!!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

RIP Anthony Bordain & Kate Spade Listen To Win Bull Riding Tickets!!! Win NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Tickets!!! Boil water advisory lifted for Bluefield WV, still on for Bluefield VA. New Konas at Pantili Hyundai WATCH: Can You Name The 52 Movies?!?
Comments