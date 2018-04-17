Former First Lady Barbra Bush Is Suffering From Congestive Heart Failure By Joey Jarvis | Apr 17, 2018 @ 9:56 AM Former First Lady, Barbra Bush, is at home resting. At 92, she has decided not to seek additional medical treatment. Please keep her in your prayers. RELATED CONTENT Priests Can Exorcise Your Demons Over The Phone RIP Sitcom Star Harry Anderson Newly Weds Are Ditching Honeymoons DYK: Mount Rushmore Was Supposed To Be More?!? WATCH: Be The Cool Parent Again! Scared of Friday the 13th? How About Saturday the 14th?