Freaky March Madness = Free Lunch!!!
By Joey Jarvis
|
Mar 19, 2018 @ 11:53 AM

With the biggest upset ever in the NCAA tournament, #16 seed UMBC beating #1 UVA, Little Ceaser’s is giving away a free lunch combo. They Tweeted out before the weekend, that if a 16 seed beats a one seed, they’d give everyone in the country a free lunch combo. That’s a personal deep dish pizza and a bottle of soda. That seemed like a safe bet. And, they lost the bet! But hey, we can get free lunch out of it!

