Freaky March Madness = Free Lunch!!!

With the biggest upset ever in the NCAA tournament, #16 seed UMBC beating #1 UVA, Little Ceaser’s is giving away a free lunch combo. They Tweeted out before the weekend, that if a 16 seed beats a one seed, they’d give everyone in the country a free lunch combo. That’s a personal deep dish pizza and a bottle of soda. That seemed like a safe bet. And, they lost the bet! But hey, we can get free lunch out of it!

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd. Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018