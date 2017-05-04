Friends Will Do Anything For Each Other

A 56-year-old Mets fan in New York named Tom McDonald lost his buddy Roy about nine years ago, and he was a huge baseball fan. So Tom’s been honoring his memory by going to ballparks all around the country, and flushing his ashes down the toilet.

Apparently Roy had a good sense of humor, because Tom says he would have loved the idea. Plus he was a plumber from “Flushing” in Queens, New York, so it’s fitting.

He’s done it at 16 different stadiums so far, including ballparks in Arizona, Atlanta, St. Louis, Kansas City, Toronto, Detroit, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Baltimore, and a few more. He just hit Citi Field in New York about three weeks ago.

He carries the ashes in an Advil bottle . . . he’ll only flush them DURING the actual game . . . and if he has to relieve himself, he always does an extra flush in between.

He only has enough ashes left for one more trip. So he’s heading to Durham Athletic Park in North Carolina, where the movie “Bull Durham” was filmed.

Here’s what he told the “New York Times”. Quote, “I know people might think it’s weird. And if it were anyone else’s ashes, I’d agree. But for Roy, this is the perfect tribute to a plumber and a baseball fan, and just a brilliant, wild guy.”