Julianne Hough has a secret weapon to keep her teeth white, the spice turmeric !!

Turmeric is a seasoning that you might very well have in your spice rack, and the reason it seems like a weird choice is because it’s reddish-brown. But lately it’s been getting a reputation for lightening both teeth and skin.

Julianne says quote, “You’d think it would be the opposite and it’d stain your teeth, but it actually makes them whiter. Turmeric is the bomb. Y’all should try it.”