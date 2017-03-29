Garbage Men Are Heroes!

A 46-year-old woman in New York named Shannon Lombardo recently threw out her wedding ring AND her engagement ring. She put them in a paper towel after she cleaned them, and threw it in the trash. By the time she realized, the city had already picked up the trash from her building. So she figured they were gone. But someone at the sanitation department told her not to give up. So she and her husband went to a processing center in Jersey where they store trash before it goes to a landfill. Workers were able to pinpoint which garbage truck picked up their trash, and narrowed it down to a pile of 800 bags. Then two workers named Sekou Callender and Gabriel Moreno helped sift through it all. And Gabriel FOUND the rings less than an hour later.

Shannon says the rings have new meaning to her now, because it proved there’s, quote, “hope and goodness in the world.” Gabriel says this type of thing is pretty common though, and they train for it.

Another woman in New York did the same thing back in November, and found her rings. And a woman in Missouri tossed a 12.5-carat ring worth 400 GRAND in the trash last year but got it back.