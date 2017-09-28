Garth Is Releasing A Five-Volume Autobiography / Anthology

As a HUGE Garth fan, I can’t wait for this!

Garth Brooks has written his autobiography, and like everything he does, it’s a big deal. It’s divided into five separate multi-media packages that will be released at different times.

Each will include a hardcover book, CDs, photos, tons of behind-the-scenes stuff…AND each one will have it’s own two-and-a-half hour documentary.

The first package is called “Anthology Part 1: The First Five Years”, and it’ll be out November 14th. That one talks about how his massive hit “The Thunder Rolls” was supposed to be released by a different artist. Who knew?!

It also reveals that he was very close to NOT recording two of his signature hits, “Friends in Low Places”, and “The Dance”. Wow!

Each package will be available in stores at a list price of $39.98.