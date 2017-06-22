George Clooney Loves Tequila

Did you know that George Clooney is in the tequila business? Well, he is and he just sold his brand ‘Casamigos’ for 1 BILLION DOLLARS!!!

George started the company on a whim just four years ago because he loved tequila. He and Cindy Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber spent a lot of time drinking it in Mexico, so they decided to create their own.

And since it was originally just for THEM, they were hands on about it . . . they sampled over 700 kinds of tequila over two years, and met with multiple distillers until they settled on the perfect recipe for their tastes.

Eventually, they started ordering around 1,000 bottles a year . . . so much that the distillers told them they’d need to license it. And at that point, they decided to start mass-producing and selling it.

A few months ago, Rande said that they didn’t need the money . . . obviously . . . they just wanted “everyone to be able to drink it, and not be exclusive.” Now, you can buy a 750-milliliter bottle of Casamigos for $45 to $55.

But they ARE making money. A lot of it. A British company called Diageo just bought the brand for $700 million. And they’ll pay up to $300 million more depending on how it sells over the next 10 years. Plus, George and Rande are staying onboard, so they’ll continue to draw paychecks.