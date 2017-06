Apparently, there’s a new trend where people who don’t have tanning oil improvise . . . by putting COCA-COLA all over their bodies before they go out in the sun.

And they say the caramel color in the Coke helps bronze them up good and quick.

Unfortunately, it’s a terrible idea.

Coke contains a lot of chemicals, but none of them provide any SPF protection . . . so you’re really just accelerating the chance of BURNING your skin and potentially even developing skin cancer down the line.