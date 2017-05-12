Giraffes Do What For How Long?!?

Here at Kicks Country we love to give you useless trivia to use whenever you see fit. Here are some random facts for ya!

1. The designer who created the NBA logo also made the 1040-EZ tax form.

2. Over 10% of the marriages around the world are between first or second cousins.

3. Only five artists have ever had three number one albums in the same year: Elvis Presley . . . The Beatles . . . The Kingston Trio . . . The Monkees . . . and . . . wait for it . . . the cast of “Glee”.

4. Giraffes sleep for less than two hours a day. Pythons sleep for at least 18 hours.

5. Google was originally called BackRub, when they came up with the idea in 1996. The founders changed the name to Google about a year later.