The Graham G-Men Play Here!
By Joey Jarvis
|
Aug 3, 2017 @ 1:30 PM

The 2017 season can be heard on-air at 106.3 FM or anywhere in the world with the Kicks Country App or here online!!! Brock Mathews and Joey Jarvis will bring you all the G-Men action as they compete for the VHSL title!!!

 

August 25th – at Bluefield, WV

September 1st – Tazewell

September 8th – Giles

September 15th – OPEN

September 22nd – Central-Wise

September 29th – at Princeton, WV

October 6th – at Lebanon

October 13 – Virginia High

October 20th – at Richlands

October 27th – at Fort Chiswell

November 3rd –  at Marion

Comments