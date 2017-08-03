The Graham G-Men Play Here!

The 2017 season can be heard on-air at 106.3 FM or anywhere in the world with the Kicks Country App or here online!!! Brock Mathews and Joey Jarvis will bring you all the G-Men action as they compete for the VHSL title!!!
August 25th – at Bluefield, WV
September 1st – Tazewell
September 8th – Giles
September 15th – OPEN
September 22nd – Central-Wise
September 29th – at Princeton, WV
October 6th – at Lebanon
October 13 – Virginia High
October 20th – at Richlands
October 27th – at Fort Chiswell
November 3rd – at Marion