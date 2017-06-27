Greenbrier Classic Passes!!!

The boss’s desk is very messy and he needs your help cleaning it up!

Check out Kicks Country’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/KicksCountry and see a pic of his messy desk!

Post a pic of your messy works-pace and you’ll be entered to win Greenbrier Classic Springhouse Passes…

(Post the pic along with you name and where you’re from…in the comments section under the pic of the messy desk)

They’re good for the entire week at the Greenbrier Classic and get you special VIP access to the Springhouse tent and meal passes good for Thursday through Sunday!!!

We’ll randomly draw some winner on Friday June 30th during the Kicks Country Morning Show!