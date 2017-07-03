Gretchen Wilson Doesn’t Think It’s “Cool” For Artists To Push Their Politics On Fans

You know what’s great? Performers who keep their political beliefs to themselves. So, props to Gretchen Wilson for getting it!

She says, quote, “When people come to see your show, they want to be entertained and not to be pressured or forced to believe what you believe. I don’t think it’s cool to sway young minds to believe in something you believe in.

“I always tell my daughter, just because Kanye West says something, you don’t have to believe it. I think we all should leave it to the politicians who know more than us.”

But that doesn’t mean always trusting the politicians either. She does her homework too. Quote, “I like to take my time to investigate issues and really study politicians on both side of the aisle.”