Gronk Can Drink!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski isn’t just a professional football player who gets hurt a lot . . . he’s also a professional PARTIER who gets LIT a lot.

Gronk was partying with 20 guys at a nightclub called Shrine at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut over the weekend . . . and they racked up a massive $102,407 tab, and that’s BEFORE gratuity.

TMZ has a receipt, and a rep from Shrine says it’s legit.

It includes 160 bottles of champagne . . . plus 16 bottles of Grey Goose, 45 orders of Maker’s Mark, 24 shots of Jim Beam Fire, and three bottles of Don Julio 1942.

TMZ says it’s “likely” the casino footed the bill to have Gronk there, but Gronk could surely afford it.