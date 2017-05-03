Guys Need A Puppy

Researchers recently had people judge how attractive strangers were by looking at pictures of them with different PETS. And having a DOG makes you seem much sexier than having a cat.

The sexiest pet to have if you’re a man is a PUPPY. People thought guys were 24% sexier when they were holding a puppy . . . 14% more trustworthy . . . 7% smarter . . . and 14% more attractive overall.

Cats only made guys 5% sexier. Kittens had even LESS of an effect, at 4%.

Once that puppy grows up, it won’t have much of an effect though. Small and medium dogs only made guys 3% sexier, and large dogs only gave them a 2% boost. But overall, guys were seen as slightly more attractive with dogs than cats.

If you’re a WOMAN, the sexiest pet to have is a MEDIUM-SIZED DOG. They made women seem 7% sexier . . . 7% more trustworthy . . . 6% smarter . . . and 7% more attractive overall.

Posing with a cat actually made women slightly LESS sexy, and kittens basically had no effect. Puppies gave women a 3% boost in sexiness . . . small dogs, 4% . . . and large dogs, 3%.