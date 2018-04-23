Happy 13th Birthday YouTube!!!

It’s hard to believe it’s been 13 years!!! The first YouTube video was posted 13 years ago today. So here is some YouTube trivia for you!!!
- In the very first YouTube video, a guy explained that elephants have long trunks. It was an 18-second video of one of the co-founders at the San Diego Zoo. It was posted April 23rd, 2005.
- Google bought YouTube for $1.65 billion less than a year-and-a-half later on October 9th, 2006.
- For a long time, the most-watched video of all time was “Gangnam Style” by Psy. It was the first YouTube video to get a billion hits, but it’s now 6th all time. Number one is the “Despacito” video with over 5 billion hits.