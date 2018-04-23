Happy 13th Birthday YouTube!!!
By Joey Jarvis
Apr 23, 2018 @ 12:32 PM

It’s hard to believe it’s been 13 years!!! The first YouTube video was posted 13 years ago today. So here is some YouTube trivia for you!!!

 

  1. In the very first YouTube video, a guy explained that elephants have long trunks. It was an 18-second video of one of the co-founders at the San Diego Zoo. It was posted April 23rd, 2005.
  2. Google bought YouTube for $1.65 billion less than a year-and-a-half later on October 9th, 2006.
  3. For a long time, the most-watched video of all time was “Gangnam Style” by Psy. It was the first YouTube video to get a billion hits, but it’s now 6th all time.  Number one is the “Despacito” video with over 5 billion hits.

