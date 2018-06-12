Country singer Chris Young turns 33 today. He got his start as a winner of the 2006 Nashville Star competition show on the USA Network. Since then he’s released 7 studio albums and had 9 #1 singles! Happy birthday Chris from Kicks Country! [Check out the video to his very first single…Drinkin’ Me Lonely]
Happy Birthday Chris Young
