Happy Coke Day!
By Doug Dillon
|
May 8, 2018 @ 7:39 AM

It’s National “Have a Coke” Day.

A new survey asked 1,000 Americans about their Coke preferences.

Here are the results . . .

1.  67% of people say their favorite type of Coke is straight-up Coca-Cola Classic.  16% like Diet Coke the most . . . 10% Mexican Coke . . . and 8% Coke Zero.

2.  The most popular way to drink Coke is out of a glass bottle, at 34%.  Cans got 24% . . . fountain soda got 21% . . . and plastic bottles got 21%.

3.  And our five favorite foods to eat with Coke are:  Burgers . . . pizza . . . French fries . . . chicken wings . . . and tacos.

