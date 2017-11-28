This Is Why I Hate Climbing A Ladder!

Let me start by saying, I cursed my wife the whole time we were putting up Christmas lights this weekend, and here is a great example of why I hate ladders!!!

A guy near Denver named Glenn Elvenholl was on his roof hanging Christmas lights last Friday while his 8-year-old son held the ladder. Not smart.

Then in the middle of it, he realized it was kind of dumb. So he started to climb down, but the ladder slid out from under him, and he fell about eight feet.

He ended up with a broken leg and dislocated ankle. needed two surgeries, and he’ll be laid up for the holidays. So he won’t be hanging any more lights this year.

But, the lights on his house are up now. Because after he got loaded into an ambulance, a bunch of firefighters stuck around, and they finished the job for him.

Glenn’s wife Sandra took a photo of a fireman named John Metzler hanging them. He used Glenn’s ladder, but had a grown up there to hold it instead of an 8-year-old.

John says they did it to cheer up Glenn’s kids. And they also didn’t want him to come home from the hospital with the job half-done.