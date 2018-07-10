Having Mustard Means You’re RICH!!!

There’s a new study out from the National Bureau of Economic Research that found the products and brands that are the best indicators that someone’s rich.

In other words, having these things doesn’t necessarily mean you’re rich, but if you are rich, you probably have these things.

The number one sign that someone’s rich today is, they have an iPhone.

The results from this same survey 26 years ago, back in 1992 are so much cooler. Because back then, the top sign you were rich was, you use Grey Poupon mustard!

Remember those stupid commercials?!? “Pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon?” Heck even Wayne and Garth made fun of it in Wayne’s World.