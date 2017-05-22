He Got Squashed!

A 51-year-old guy named Theunis Botha from Tzaneen, South Africa is a professional big game hunter. He specializes in hunting leopards and lions and he runs trophy hunting trips for Americans.

Well . . . on Friday, he and some clients were out hunting in Zimbabwe when they came across a herd of elephants. Three of the elephants charged at them, and Botha and his crew fired.

One of the elephants managed to get to Botha, though, and picked him up with her trunk. Then one of the other hunters shot and killed her, and she fell right on top of Botha, and he was crushed and killed.