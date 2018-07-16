Here’s A Heads Up On Some Of The Best Deals For Amazon Prime Day!!! By Joey Jarvis | Jul 16, 2018 @ 9:40 AM Today is like Black Friday, but it’s Amazon Prime Day!!! Here’s a great video telling you about some of the deals that will go live today at 3PM!!! Go shopping! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Strangers Things Season 3 – Goes To The Mall!!! Daily Dose Of Good News WATCH: Carly Pearce Is COUNTRY!!! Prevent Car Sickness But Look Like Dork!!! Won’t You Be My Neighbor?!? Having Mustard Means You’re RICH!!!