Here’s The Best Way To Get Out Of Getting Arrested

Sometimes tooting a horn can be a good thing! Especially if it’s your own horn!

A 24-year-old guy named Sean Sykes from Kansas City, Missouri was pulled over back in September and the cops found drugs and stolen guns in a backpack inside his car. The cops took him in for questioning, and Sean swore they weren’t his.

But the cops kept persisting, and Sean finally got them to stop . . . with his FLATULENCE. Or, as the OFFICIAL police report put it, quote, “Mr. Sykes released a loud fart. Mr. Sykes continued to be flatulent and I ended the interview.”

The cops let him go without charging him, which is kind of amazing . . . and pretty much ALL thanks to his flatulence.

Unfortunately for Sean, he got pulled over again a few days ago, and the cops found more drugs and more guns. And this time, he couldn’t stink bomb his way out of it.

He was hit with several drug and weapons charges.

(FYI the pic is just to be silly about tooting!!!)