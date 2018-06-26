Hot Dogs + Cotton Candy = Yummy or Yuck?!?

Minor league baseball teams use a lot of gimmicks to try to get people into their ballparks. And some of those gimmicks are legitimately crazy food creations. Like this . . .

The Erie SeaWolves in Erie, Pennsylvania are a double-A team for the Detroit Tigers. And on Saturday, they held “Sugar Rush Night”, which included hot dogs with cotton candy as a bun, and they used Nerds as a topping. See a pic HERE

FYI – did you know the voice of the voice of the SeaWolves is the former voice of the Bluefield Blue Jays, Bailey Angle. You can hear the Baby Jays all season long right here on KicksCountry.com with the new voice Zach Helton.