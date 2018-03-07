How Did Pop Tarts Get Their Name & Other Random Facts

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. Kellogg’s picked the name Pop-Tarts because Andy Warhol’s pop-art movement was huge when they introduced the product in the 1960s.

2. There’s only one incorporated town in the U.S. with a population of one . . . it’s Monowi, Nebraska. The woman who lives there is the mayor and every other position for the town as well.

3. There has never been an Asian male on the cast of “The Real World” in all 33 seasons.

4. Croissants are originally from Austria, not France. They were created in the 1600s in Austria and didn’t make it to France until the next century.

5. Napoleon was just under 5-foot-7 . . . which was ABOVE average height in France at the time.