How Do You Have Fun In WV? Tell Us

A new study ranked all 50 states according to how easy it is to have “FUN” there. They looked at everything from how many bars, movie theaters, and music festivals there are, to how many casinos, amusement parks, and actual parks each state has.

They also factored in the weather, how many miles of shoreline each place has, and how much everything costs. And according to the results, the easiest state to have fun in is not a big surprise it’s California.

The top ten are California, New York, Nevada, Florida, Illinois, Washington, Texas, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota.

Maine, Vermont, and Nevada have the best variety of arts, entertainment, and recreational activities that are easy to access.

According to the results, the states where it’s the hardest to have fun are West Virginia, Mississippi, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Arkansas.

I don’t think the people who ran the study have ever been here to the mountain state! They need to come white water rafting, ride the ATV trails, or just hang out with some good ole boys and girls from the hollers!!! Then they might change their minds!!!