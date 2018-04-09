How Many Times Do You Wear Your Underwear Before…

A new survey asked people: How many times do you wear a pair of underwear before you wash them? And while you’d guess they all said, once, that didn’t happen.

Apparently, 31% of men and 10% of women wear their underwear two times or more before they wash ’em. And 3% turn their underwear inside out before they wear them the second time. I don’t know if that makes it better or worse.

And there’s more. 26% of women wear a bra at least five times before they wash it, and 6% wear it at least 10 times.

And 31% of people wear their gym clothes at least three times before they wash them.

Well, since we’re talking about our drawers, Dr. Oz has an underwear test you can do to see how healthy you are…