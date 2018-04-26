How Much Will Avengers:Infinity War Make?!?
By Joey Jarvis
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 8:05 AM

“Avengers: Infinity War” is going to have a huge-mungous opening.  But will it break records?  There’s a good chance.

Right now, the record for best opening weekend for a superhero movie in the U.S. is held by the first “Avengers” movie, with $207.4 million.  “Infinity War” is expected to surpass $225 million.

The current overall record for an opening weekend in the U.S. is $248 million, held by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.  And some experts think “Infinity War” has a chance at topping that, too.

Even if it “only” hits $225 million, that’s still good enough for second place.  The current #2 is “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, with $220 million.

Check out this awesome video that chronicles the last 10 years of the MCU…(Marvel Cinematic Universe)

RELATED CONTENT

Old Dominion World Tour Announcement!!! New Trend: Cry Closets Alexa Can Babysit Your Kids, Sorta Election Day Is May 8th DYK: They Burn Money In Philly?!? What Uranus Smells Like
Comments