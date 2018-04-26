How Much Will Avengers:Infinity War Make?!?

“Avengers: Infinity War” is going to have a huge-mungous opening. But will it break records? There’s a good chance.

Right now, the record for best opening weekend for a superhero movie in the U.S. is held by the first “Avengers” movie, with $207.4 million. “Infinity War” is expected to surpass $225 million.

The current overall record for an opening weekend in the U.S. is $248 million, held by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”. And some experts think “Infinity War” has a chance at topping that, too.

Even if it “only” hits $225 million, that’s still good enough for second place. The current #2 is “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”, with $220 million.

Check out this awesome video that chronicles the last 10 years of the MCU…(Marvel Cinematic Universe)