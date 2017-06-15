I Love You Or Rock On?!?

Gene Simmons has done some cheesy, classless things, but even his biggest supporters couldn’t possibly get behind this: Gene has filed an application to trademark the heavy metal “horns” hand symbol.

Seriously. He wants the exclusive right to extend his forefinger and pinky in the name of rock and roll.

His application says he wants it for, quote, “Entertainment, namely, live performances by a musical artist; personal appearances by a musical artist.”

If this insanity were to get approved, then no other music act would be able to throw up the horns onstage, or even during, like, the grand opening of a Costco, without the threat of being sued by Gene Simmons.

Although here’s the kicker: The application has a picture and a description of the gesture he’s trying to trademark, and it’s technically NOT the Devil horns sign . . . because the THUMB is also extended.

So what he’s really trying to trademark is the American Sign Language symbol for “I love you.” (???) For whatever reason, that’s the way he’s always done it.

Whatever the case, Gene says he’s been using it since November 14th, 1974, so that gives him dibs. But if he’s claiming he did it first, he’s dead wrong. And there’s proof.

There’s a band called Coven. They’re best known for the song “One Tin Soldier“ from the 1971 movie “Billy Jack“, but they were a satanic rock band that started out in the 1960s.

There is photographic proof of Coven’s lead singer Jinx Dawson doing it during a show in 1967. There are also pictures of the band flashing the horns in albums they released in 1969, 1971, and 1974.

Of course, they are doing it right . . . with no thumb.

JOHN LENNON also flashed the horns a lot earlier than Gene. He’s doing it in a picture of the BEATLES from 1967, and the cartoon version of John is doing it on the cover of the “Yellow Submarine” album, which came out in 1969.

What’s funny about the band photo is that John is actually doing the “I love you” symbol . . . the exact one that Gene is trying to trademark.

If Gene somehow wins this trademark, it’ll be interesting to see if it also applies to the “no thumb” horns. It shouldn’t, and it would be poetic justice if it didn’t, because that’s the way the COOL kids do it anyway.