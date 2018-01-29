ICYMI.. Chris Stapleton On SNL By Brock Mathews | Jan 29, 2018 @ 1:43 PM Did you miss Chris Stapleton on SNL? Got ya covered with the vids! “Midnight Train To Memphis” is above.. and here’s “Hard Livin”: Chris StapletonSNL Related Content Chris Stapleton Is Releasing New Music LISTEN: Chris Stapleton & His Wife Morgane Li... WATCH: Chris Stapleton Let A Couple Get Married On... LISTEN: New Music From Chris Stapleton “Last... LISTEN: Chris Stapleton Teaming Up With Justin Tim... Chris Stapleton Is Postponing Eight Shows After A ...