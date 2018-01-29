ICYMI.. Chris Stapleton On SNL
By Brock Mathews
|
Jan 29, 2018 @ 1:43 PM

Did you miss Chris Stapleton on SNL?  Got ya covered with the vids!

“Midnight Train To Memphis” is above.. and here’s “Hard Livin”:

