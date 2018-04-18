I’m An Old Fart!!
By Joey Jarvis
Apr 18, 2018 @ 9:55 AM

According to a new survey, I’m an old fart. It reveals that the average age when you start becoming an old person is  41. (I’m 43 this October!!!) And you fully make the transition by age 57. Here are the top 10 signs you’re becoming old, which are supposed to start hitting you at 41 . . .

1. Forgetting people’s names.

2. Losing hair.

3. Feeling stiff.

4. Talking a lot about your joints and aches.

5. Groaning when you bend down.

6. Not knowing popular music.

7. Misplacing your keys and glasses.

8. Getting hairier eyebrows, more nose hairs, and more ear hairs.

9. Not lifting heavy things because you’re worried about your back.

10. Saying, “Back in my day.”

 

Steve Harvey backs up our theories even more in the video!!!

